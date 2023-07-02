The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.