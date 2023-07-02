OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TIP opened at $107.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

