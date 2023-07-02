Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

