First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,243 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $10,193,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 449,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 120,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

