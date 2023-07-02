HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 112.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $303.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

