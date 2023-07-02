First Hawaiian Bank Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.
