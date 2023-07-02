Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 19,160 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,345,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average is $112.04. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

