Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 7,617 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 125.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.16.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

