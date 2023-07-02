MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MGM opened at $43.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,350 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,881. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

