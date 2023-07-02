First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDEU opened at $13.11 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDEU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.