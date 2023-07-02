Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.6% annually over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 74.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE TWO opened at $13.88 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $84,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,035 shares in the company, valued at $982,829.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $289,831. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,256,000 after acquiring an additional 641,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after acquiring an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 38,698 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

