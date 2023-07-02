Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after buying an additional 125,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,787,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,115,000 after buying an additional 118,133 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

