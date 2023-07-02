Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 19,571 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,571 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Celestica worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 57.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Celestica Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $14.50 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

