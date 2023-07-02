United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,598 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,487,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,012,000 after buying an additional 3,472,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,587,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after buying an additional 3,184,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,937,000 after buying an additional 1,057,536 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after buying an additional 310,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMC. HSBC cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

Shares of UMC opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

