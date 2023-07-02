Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.738 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Edison International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

