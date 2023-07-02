Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 48 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Booking by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 266,957.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 389,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,700.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,642.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,481.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,786.85. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.