Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
Deswell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.
DSWL opened at $2.73 on Friday. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.
