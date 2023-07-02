Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Deswell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

DSWL opened at $2.73 on Friday. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DSWL Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.12% of Deswell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

