Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0576 per share on Thursday, August 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.009001.

Localiza Rent a Car Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZRFY opened at $14.18 on Friday. Localiza Rent a Car has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $16.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

