First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of FIF stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $260,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

