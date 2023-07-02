First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Institutional Trading of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the period.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Featured Stories

