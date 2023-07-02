First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $6.88.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
