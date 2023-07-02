Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:IGA)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IGA opened at $8.54 on Friday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $105,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $155,000.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

