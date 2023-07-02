The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

GAP has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GAP has a dividend payout ratio of 72.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GAP to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

GAP Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GPS stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

