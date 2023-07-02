Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Physicians Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $13.99 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,012 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.