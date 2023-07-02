Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

IGD stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.