Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.22

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.22 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.04 ($0.03). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 609,248 shares changing hands.

Goldstone Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.21.

About Goldstone Resources

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

