Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:IHD opened at $5.22 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
