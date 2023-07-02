Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:IHD opened at $5.22 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

