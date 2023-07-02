Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.88. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 11,760 shares trading hands.

Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

