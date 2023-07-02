Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0035.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

