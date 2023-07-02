Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.00

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.95). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.97), with a volume of 46,227 shares traded.

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76. The stock has a market cap of £53.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00.

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Company Profile

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

