Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Comcast has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.