Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
Comcast has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.