Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 65.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 61.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 587,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,794,000 after acquiring an additional 224,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 50,962 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,766 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,862,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,982,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

