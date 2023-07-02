Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.55

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.55 and traded as low as $14.22. Air China shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 24 shares.

Air China Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 98.73% and a negative net margin of 40.81%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air China Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

