Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.89

Shares of Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.89 and traded as low as $25.00. Security Federal shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

Security Federal Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

