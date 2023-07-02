Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of IAE stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
