Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IAE stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.