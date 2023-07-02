Steem Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.73 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $79.95 million and $7.73 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,860,255 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

