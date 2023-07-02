Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $32,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

NYSE:LYV opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 128.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

