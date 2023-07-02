Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

