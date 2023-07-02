Tiaa Fsb Sells 742 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,629,000 after acquiring an additional 352,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,249,000 after buying an additional 186,548 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $69.80 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

