Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.3 %

Hubbell stock opened at $331.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.22 and a 12 month high of $332.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

