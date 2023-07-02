FCF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.31 and a 200 day moving average of $223.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $238.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

