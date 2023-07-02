Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $237.48 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $238.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.87. The stock has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

