Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of V opened at $237.48 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $238.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.87. The firm has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.