First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $80.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

