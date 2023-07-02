Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 3,104 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock worth $2,102,552 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

