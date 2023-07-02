Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Shares of 1,750 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.