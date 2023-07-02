Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $460.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $456.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.20. The stock has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

