1,250 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $599,675,000 after buying an additional 530,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after acquiring an additional 449,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $81.95 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,343 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,059. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

