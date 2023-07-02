Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRS stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 133.64 and a beta of 1.76. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 190.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.