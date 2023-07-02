Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,000 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $783.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $792.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $740.00 and its 200 day moving average is $713.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.00.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

