Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,881 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,353,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,558 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,576. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.37.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $256.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

